Gingerbread Fest returns to Mills Lawn

The third annual Gingerbread Festival will take place this Saturday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mills Lawn School gym. A fundraiser for the Mills Lawn PTO, the event includes a gingerbread house competition, a “Tyke Shop” for kids to buy gifts, gingerbread cookie cottage sets to assemble on site, refreshments and a visit from Santa. Admission and most activities are free, although the cottage kits are priced at $6.

Those interested in participating in the contest may download a contest entry form at http://www.millslawnpto.com; the homemade, fully edible contest entries should be delivered to the gym between 10 and 11 a.m. on Saturday for judging.