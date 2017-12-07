Dec
Village Schools

Tiger Jane Collins and Olivia Hasek showed off their award-winning gingerbread house at last year's Gingerbread Festival at Mills Lawn School. This year's event takes place this Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school gym.

Gingerbread Fest returns to Mills Lawn

The third annual Gingerbread Festival will take place this Saturday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mills Lawn School gym. A fundraiser for the Mills Lawn PTO, the event includes a gingerbread house competition, a “Tyke Shop” for kids to buy gifts, gingerbread cookie cottage sets to assemble on site, refreshments and a visit from Santa. Admission and most activities are free, although the cottage kits are priced at $6.

Those interested in participating in the contest may download a contest entry form at http://www.millslawnpto.com; the homemade, fully edible contest entries should be delivered to the gym between 10 and 11 a.m. on Saturday for judging.

by Diane Chiddister
