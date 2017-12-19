Dec
19
2017
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday
High 49° / Low 30°
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
High 38° / Low 24°
Wunderground.com
Village Life

(photo by Aaron Zaremsky)

MLK Day events coming up

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
 
The YS Martin Luther King Day Planning Committee has announced plans for its 2018 program honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Activities will begin on Sunday, Jan. 14 with a teach-in and sign-painting session at First Presbyterian Church, from 2 to 4 p.m. 
 
The King Day program will be held Monday, Jan. 15 — King’s actual birth date — at 11 a.m. at the Bryan Center gym, and will include musical selections from the World House Choir, poetry readings, essays by students from the local schools and the presentation of the 2018 Community Peacemaker Award. The program will be followed by a soup lunch. All activities will be free.
 
A more detailed schedule will be provided in January. For more information, email YSMLKDay@yahoo.com.

 

Related posts:

  1. Gudgel honored at MLK program
  2. MLK Day walk to take new route
  3. MLK Jr. Day celebration to focus on ‘The Color of Unity’
  4. Events focus on those with disabilities

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Village Life

MLK Day events coming up

by YS News Staff
Village Life Holiday events in the village
Village Life New book: ‘Home Is the Prime Meridian’…