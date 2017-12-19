MLK Day events coming up

The YS Martin Luther King Day Planning Committee has announced plans for its 2018 program honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Activities will begin on Sunday, Jan. 14 with a teach-in and sign-painting session at First Presbyterian Church, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The King Day program will be held Monday, Jan. 15 — King’s actual birth date — at 11 a.m. at the Bryan Center gym, and will include musical selections from the World House Choir, poetry readings, essays by students from the local schools and the presentation of the 2018 Community Peacemaker Award. The program will be followed by a soup lunch. All activities will be free.