The inner and outer worlds mingle and merge in almanac writer Bill Felker’s new book, “Home Is the Prime Meridian,” self-published in November through Amazon and available from that online retailer and locally at Village Artisans and the Yellow Springs News.

A collection of 40 lyric essays, drawn from thousands of newspaper and radio pieces, the book explores weather, wildflowers, birdsong and memory, weighing and sifting all the pieces to get at some core truths of life. Felker has been writing almanac columns for the Yellow Springs News since 1984, and hosting an almanac show on WYSO since 1995. He has been observing and recording weather patterns since 1972, when he wife, Jeanie, bought him a barometer. While grounded in nature, his writings have a contemplative bent.

“My natural tendency is not to be a naturalist or a scientist,” he said in a recent interview. “All of these flowers are pieces I’ve gathered around myself to define who I was and am becoming.”

Felker grew up in Minnesota and Wisconsin, but for almost four decades has made Yellow Springs his home. “Home Is the Prime Meridian” gives our home back to us — in Felker’s inimitable voice and words.

Read an in-depth article about Felker and his new book in the Dec. 14 News. Copies of “Home” may be purchased online here.