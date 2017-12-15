Dec
15
2017
Mostly Cloudy
Friday
High 31° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
High 45° / Low 31°
Wunderground.com
Village Life
Local almanac writer Bill Felker, pictured here with a bound version of his daybook, recently published a collection of essays, "Home Is the Prime Meridian." (Photo by Audrey Hackett)

Local almanac writer Bill Felker, pictured here with a bound version of his daybook, recently published a collection of essays, "Home Is the Prime Meridian." (Photo by Audrey Hackett)

New book: ‘Home Is the Prime Meridian’

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The inner and outer worlds mingle and merge in almanac writer Bill Felker’s new book, “Home Is the Prime Meridian,” self-published in November through Amazon and available from that online retailer and locally at Village Artisans and the Yellow Springs News.

A collection of 40 lyric essays, drawn from thousands of newspaper and radio pieces, the book explores weather, wildflowers, birdsong and memory, weighing and sifting all the pieces to get at some core truths of life. Felker has been writing almanac columns for the Yellow Springs News since 1984, and hosting an almanac show on WYSO since 1995. He has been observing and recording weather patterns since 1972, when he wife, Jeanie, bought him a barometer. While grounded in nature, his writings have a contemplative bent.

“My natural tendency is not to be a naturalist or a scientist,” he said in a recent interview. “All of these flowers are pieces I’ve gathered around myself to define who I was and am becoming.”

Felker grew up in Minnesota and Wisconsin, but for almost four decades has made Yellow Springs his home. “Home Is the Prime Meridian” gives our home back to us — in Felker’s inimitable voice and words.

Read an in-depth article about Felker and his new book in the Dec. 14 News. Copies of “Home” may be purchased online here.

Related posts:

  1. Is your business in the Red Book?
  2. Rolling Pen Book and Cafe to serve up inspiring titles, cobbler
  3. Take a book, return a book
  4. Home Inc. Cemetery Street home open house today

Topics: , ,

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Village Life

New book: ‘Home Is the Prime Meridian’

by Audrey Hackett
Village Life 2017 #YSGivingTuesday donations on track to top la…