From the Print

November 16, 2017

November 16, 2017
  • Community Solutions — Agraria vision takes root
    More than six months after the Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions signed the necessary papers to purchase its new 128-acre property on the western edge of the village, a comprehensive vision for the land is solidifying.

  • Art & Soul Art Fair brings artists on Saturday
    The sixth annual Art & Soul Art Fair, a juried pre-holiday art show will take place this Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Mills Lawn gymnasium.

  • A tiny market, holding its own
    om’s Market owner Tom Gray knows his customers love their vegetables, so he wants to keep produce fresh. Thus, he has trucks deliver produce five times each week, rather than the one or two deliveries that most groceries receive.

