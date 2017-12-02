November 16, 2017
- Community Solutions — Agraria vision takes root
More than six months after the Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions signed the necessary papers to purchase its new 128-acre property on the western edge of the village, a comprehensive vision for the land is solidifying.
- Art & Soul Art Fair brings artists on Saturday
The sixth annual Art & Soul Art Fair, a juried pre-holiday art show will take place this Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Mills Lawn gymnasium.
- A tiny market, holding its own
Tom's Market owner Tom Gray knows his customers love their vegetables, so he wants to keep produce fresh. Thus, he has trucks deliver produce five times each week, rather than the one or two deliveries that most groceries receive.
