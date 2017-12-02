Dec
November 23, 2017

November 23, 2017
  • A strong budget for 2018
    At their Nov. 20 meeting, Village Council members gave final approval to the 2018 Village budget, which was described as looking healthier than budgets of recent years.

  • School board meeting— State report card discussed
    While Yellow Springs received mixed grades on the 2016–2017 Ohio school report card, district leaders remain skeptical that the report card system delivers meaningful data about local schools.

  • A day for community giving
    After collecting $75,000 in a single day last November, an effort to raise money for local nonprofit groups is returning to the village for a second year this holiday season.

  • Village sidewalk projects aim for safety
    Two construction projects now underway in Yellow Springs aim to make the village safer for walkers.

    by YS News Staff
