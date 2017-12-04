Dec
Village Life
Donations of toiletries, baby items, nonperishable foods, backpacks and more are needed to fill care bags.

Donations of toiletries, baby items, nonperishable foods, backpacks and more are needed to fill care bags.

Senior project seeks donations for homeless

As part of their senior project, YSHS students Amani Wagner and Yasmine Longshaw are collecting supplies to put together care bags to deliver to the homeless for the winter season. Items needed for donation are as follows:

Children’s items — baby bottles, baby lotion and shampoo, wipes, bottle brushes, diapers and pull-up diapers, milk- and soy-based formula, baby powder, diaper ointment, socks and children’s books.

Toiletry items — body wash, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, new hair brushes, hand sanitizer, hand soap, lip balm, lotion, razors, shampoo and conditioner, tissues, nail clippers, toothbrushes, toothpaste and Vaseline.

Non-perishable food and other items — backpacks, canned vegetables, chips, canned meat and fish, canned fruits, canned entrees, plastic water bottles, Zip-Lock bags, paper plates, cups and bowls and hand/feet warmers.

Items are needed by Dec. 20, and may be dropped off at 420 E. Enon Road in Yellow Springs. Monetary donations will also be accepted; call 937-768-0202 for more information.

