Sweet magic at Mills Lawn School

Last Saturday’s third annual Gingerbread Festival at the Mills Lawn gym saw walls of baked goods rise up, fastened together with globs of sticky frosting and decorated with brighly colored sweets. The resulting structures would likely have enchanted even the most hardened of healthy eaters and structural engineers. The event was organized by and benefited Mills Lawn PTO, and featured contest entries and was packed with families constructing gingerbread houses from kits sold by the PTO.