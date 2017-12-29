Tecumseh Land Trust receives funding for Jacoby Creek Partnership

Tecumseh Land Trust’s “Jacoby Creek Partnership” proposal was selected for funding this week by the Natural Resource Conservation Service, or NRCS. The award includes up to $1.44 million in federal funding for improving conservation practices and preserving farm and forest land in two sub-watersheds of the Scenic Little Miami River — Jacoby Creek and Yellow Springs Creek. Twelve local and state partners will match at least this much value, through funding or expertise for the project, with the aim of improving water and habitat quality. The project period is five years, and the land trust will be contacting eligible landowners soon about potential benefits of the project for them.

NRCS selected 91 Regional Conservation Partnership Projects in all for funding in 2018. NRCS plans to invest approximately $220 million in these projects all across the country. The program is part of the Farm Bill and emphasizes innovative and committed public-private partnerships that improve water quality. In early 2017, Tecumseh Land Trust, its supporters and the Village of Yellow Springs raised funds to work with potential “conservation buyers” — including local nonprofit Community Solutions — who would minimize commercial and residential development on farm and forest land in the Jacoby Creek and Yellow Springs Creek sub-watersheds by managing it permanently for agriculture and conservation purposes.