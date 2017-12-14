Village Council Regular Meeting
- Published: December 14, 2017
Village Council Regular Meeting
Monday, December 18, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.
Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center
Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the
course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard
under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda
will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will be
made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please
write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
EXECUTIVE SESSION (5:30 p.m.)
• For the Purpose of Evaluation of a Public Official.
REGULAR SESSION (7 p.m.)
SWEARING IN OF NEW COMMISSION MEMBERS
• Librar y Commission and Planning Commission Alternate
CONSENT AGENDA
• Minutes of December 4, 2017 Regular Meeting
PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)
• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2017-42
Amending Utility Dispute Resolution Board Establishment; Authority
• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2017-43 Approving Fourth Quarter
Supplemental Appropriations and Declaring an Emergency
• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2017-44 Approving Fourth Quarter
Transfers and Declaring an Emergency
• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2017-45 Approving First Quarter
Transfers for 2018 and Declaring an Emergency
• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2017-46 Adding the Position of
Community Outreach Specialist to the Village Organizational Chart and
Declaring an Emergency
• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2017-47 Amending the Fee Schedule
for Transient Guest Lodging Permits and Declaring an Emergency
• Reading of Resolution 2017-54 Approving Use of the ORC Approved
Non-Partisan Nominating Petition as the Village Council and Mayor
Nominating Petition
• Reading of Resolution 2017-55 Declaring Support for the Proposed
Yellow Springs-Clifton Bicycle Connector
• Reading of Resolution 2017-56 Adopting a Complete Streets Policy for
the Village of Yellow Springs
• Reading of Resolution 2017-57 Approving a Pay Increase for the
Village Manager for 2018
• Reading of Resolution 2017-58 Approving a Pay Increase for the
Council Clerk for 2018
• Reading of Resolution 2017-59 Honoring Departing Council Member
Gerald Simms
• Reading of Resolution 2017-60 Honoring Departing Council President
Karen Wintrow
OLD BUSINESS
• JSTF re: Citation and Warnings Report
• Revolving Loan Fund Follow Up
• Follow Up on Designated Smoking Areas/Signage
FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS (9:20 p.m.)
• Jan. 2:
+ Swearing In of New Council Members and Mayor
+ Nomination and Election of New President and Vice President of Council
+ Selection of Council Members to Boards and Commissions
+ JSTF Report on Taser Policy
• Jan. 16:
+ Bowen Presentation re: Housing Needs Assessment
+ Voluntar y Tax Collection Discussion
The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be
held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Januar y 2, 2018 in Council Chambers, John
Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.
This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.
Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community
Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration
by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting.
Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk
of Council’s office.
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommoda-
tions for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible.
Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk
of Council’s Of fice at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for
more information.
No comments yet for this article.