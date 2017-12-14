Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, December 18, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the

course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard

under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda

will be heard during Council's consideration of said item.

made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please

write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5:30 p.m.)

• For the Purpose of Evaluation of a Public Official.

REGULAR SESSION (7 p.m.)

SWEARING IN OF NEW COMMISSION MEMBERS

• Librar y Commission and Planning Commission Alternate

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of December 4, 2017 Regular Meeting

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2017-42

Amending Utility Dispute Resolution Board Establishment; Authority

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2017-43 Approving Fourth Quarter

Supplemental Appropriations and Declaring an Emergency

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2017-44 Approving Fourth Quarter

Transfers and Declaring an Emergency

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2017-45 Approving First Quarter

Transfers for 2018 and Declaring an Emergency

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2017-46 Adding the Position of

Community Outreach Specialist to the Village Organizational Chart and

Declaring an Emergency

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2017-47 Amending the Fee Schedule

for Transient Guest Lodging Permits and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2017-54 Approving Use of the ORC Approved

Non-Partisan Nominating Petition as the Village Council and Mayor

Nominating Petition

• Reading of Resolution 2017-55 Declaring Support for the Proposed

Yellow Springs-Clifton Bicycle Connector

• Reading of Resolution 2017-56 Adopting a Complete Streets Policy for

the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2017-57 Approving a Pay Increase for the

Village Manager for 2018

• Reading of Resolution 2017-58 Approving a Pay Increase for the

Council Clerk for 2018

• Reading of Resolution 2017-59 Honoring Departing Council Member

Gerald Simms

• Reading of Resolution 2017-60 Honoring Departing Council President

Karen Wintrow

OLD BUSINESS

• JSTF re: Citation and Warnings Report

• Revolving Loan Fund Follow Up

• Follow Up on Designated Smoking Areas/Signage

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS (9:20 p.m.)

• Jan. 2:

+ Swearing In of New Council Members and Mayor

+ Nomination and Election of New President and Vice President of Council

+ Selection of Council Members to Boards and Commissions

+ JSTF Report on Taser Policy

• Jan. 16:

+ Bowen Presentation re: Housing Needs Assessment

+ Voluntar y Tax Collection Discussion

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be

held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Januar y 2, 2018 in Council Chambers, John

Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

