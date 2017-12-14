VILLAGE JOB OPENING: PART-TIME METER READER

The Village of Yellow Springs seeks a par t-time (20 hours per week) per-

manent Meter Reader/Utility Ser vice Worker. Primary responsibilities will

include reading electric and water meters in the Village of Yellow Springs,

Ohio, implement utility start-up and shut-off procedures for utilities per Village

ordinances, policy and procedures, have the ability to install and repair water

meters and electric meters, work outside in all weather conditions. Also must

per form a variety of semi-skilled and skilled labor tasks in maintaining power

lines, water mains, streets, sewer, and parks.

Full job description is available online at http://www.yso.com. Application forms

are available at 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or online.

Deadline to return applications to the attention of Ruthe Ann Lillich,

rlillich@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us, at the Village address above is Friday,

December 29, 2017 at 3:00 pm. EOE