Dec
14
2017
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
High 33° / Low 18°
Mostly Cloudy
Friday
High 33° / Low 25°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs Public Notices

VILLAGE JOB OPENING: PART-TIME METER READER

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

VILLAGE JOB OPENING: PART-TIME METER READER

The Village of Yellow Springs seeks a par t-time (20 hours per week) per-
manent Meter Reader/Utility Ser vice Worker. Primary responsibilities will
include reading electric and water meters in the Village of Yellow Springs,
Ohio, implement utility start-up and shut-off procedures for utilities per Village
ordinances, policy and procedures, have the ability to install and repair water
meters and electric meters, work outside in all weather conditions. Also must
per form a variety of semi-skilled and skilled labor tasks in maintaining power
lines, water mains, streets, sewer, and parks.

Full job description is available online at http://www.yso.com. Application forms
are available at 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or online.
Deadline to return applications to the attention of Ruthe Ann Lillich,
rlillich@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us, at the Village address above is Friday,
December 29, 2017 at 3:00 pm. EOE

Related posts:

  1. VILLAGE JOB OPENING: PART-TIME METER READER
  2. Full-time Meter Reader Job Opening
  3. Full-time Meter Reader Job Opening
  4. Part-time Meter Reader Job Opening

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Yellow Springs Public Notices

VILLAGE JOB OPENING: PART-TIME METER READER

by YS News Staff
Yellow Springs Public Notices Village Council Regular Meeting