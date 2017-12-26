Dec
26
2017
Overcast
Tuesday
High 18° / Low 4°
Clear
Wednesday
High 15° / Low 6°
Wunderground.com
Performing Arts
The Cello Springs Festival, first held in January 2017, will return in January 2018. Participants and volunteers are being sought.

The Cello Springs Festival, first held in January 2017, will return in January 2018. Participants and volunteers are being sought.

Visual artists, poets, dancers sought for Cello Springs concert

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Cello Springs Festival, or CSF, will return to Yellow Springs in 2018, Jan. 3–13, during which time cello music will be performed in both public spaces and homes throughout the village. The CSF is seeking visual artists, poets and dancers who would like to collaborate for a concert at Glen Helen’s Vernet Auditorium to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The CSF concert held in this space last year was devoted to music related to nature and included poetry and painting; this year’s offerings may choose to adhere to this theme or pursue another theme. The collaboration will involve improvisation by solo cellists or groups of cellists, in response to the other art forms. Those who would like to take part are asked to email communitycelloworks@yahoo.com.

Related posts:

  1. Cello Springs Festival 2017
  2. Music and friends at Cello Springs
  3. BLOG-Cello Chase
  4. Cello Springs Fest to return; volunteers, participants sought

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Performing Arts

Visual artists, poets, dancers sought for Cello Springs concert

by YS News Staff
Performing Arts Cello Springs Fest to return; volunteers, particip…