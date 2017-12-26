Visual artists, poets, dancers sought for Cello Springs concert

The Cello Springs Festival, or CSF, will return to Yellow Springs in 2018, Jan. 3–13, during which time cello music will be performed in both public spaces and homes throughout the village. The CSF is seeking visual artists, poets and dancers who would like to collaborate for a concert at Glen Helen’s Vernet Auditorium to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The CSF concert held in this space last year was devoted to music related to nature and included poetry and painting; this year’s offerings may choose to adhere to this theme or pursue another theme. The collaboration will involve improvisation by solo cellists or groups of cellists, in response to the other art forms. Those who would like to take part are asked to email communitycelloworks@yahoo.com.