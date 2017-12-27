Wheels of fortune

Lore has it that the hardest thing about skating is the floor. But a close runner-up would be putting on skates in the first place. The YSHS gymnasium was converted over the weekend into a pay-to-skate roller rink, the senior project of Aza Hurwitz and Jonah Trillana, who conceived of the fundraiser that the school might purchase roller skates of its own. Currently the skates are rented, even though they are used daily in P.E. The event raised about $920 towards the purchase of the skates