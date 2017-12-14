YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU — SEEKING

MEMBERS FOR NEW COMMITTEE

The Village of Yellow Springs has received a grant from the Ohio

Department of Transportation & the Ohio Department of Health to

cover the full cost of creating an Active Transportation Plan for our

community. This Plan will encompass all modes of active transportation,

including walking, biking and transit, for people of all ages and abilities.

In addition to facilitating several public meetings, the Village is forming a

Project Advisory Committee to support this active transportation planning

process. To ensure a comprehensive & complete plan that best captures the

desires and needs of all community members, this Advisory Committee needs

to represent all stakeholder groups in and around Yellow Springs. All meetings will be publicly noticed to facilitate the highest possible level of citizen participation.

If you would like to participate on this Committee, which will meet 4-8 times

over a 6-month period starting in January, please contact Judy Kintner at

clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us or at 767-9126.

If you have any questions, please contact Village Project Lead Brian Housh

via 937-776-9566 or brianhoush@yso.com. We will stop taking applicants on

December 30th, 2017.