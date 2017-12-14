YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU — SEEKING MEMBERS FOR NEW COMMITTEE
- Published: December 14, 2017
The Village of Yellow Springs has received a grant from the Ohio
Department of Transportation & the Ohio Department of Health to
cover the full cost of creating an Active Transportation Plan for our
community. This Plan will encompass all modes of active transportation,
including walking, biking and transit, for people of all ages and abilities.
In addition to facilitating several public meetings, the Village is forming a
Project Advisory Committee to support this active transportation planning
process. To ensure a comprehensive & complete plan that best captures the
desires and needs of all community members, this Advisory Committee needs
to represent all stakeholder groups in and around Yellow Springs. All meetings will be publicly noticed to facilitate the highest possible level of citizen participation.
If you would like to participate on this Committee, which will meet 4-8 times
over a 6-month period starting in January, please contact Judy Kintner at
clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us or at 767-9126.
If you have any questions, please contact Village Project Lead Brian Housh
via 937-776-9566 or brianhoush@yso.com. We will stop taking applicants on
December 30th, 2017.
