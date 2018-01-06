2017 year in review — The Arts in Yellow Springs

Cello Springs launches

Local music lovers were delighted by the first annual Cello Springs festival, organized by cellists Chiara Enderle (granddaughter of Peg Champney), Miriam Liske-Doorandish and Lisa Liske-Doorandish, a veteran teacher from Friends Music Camp. The event took place in January.

The musicians gathered other cellists for a series of concerts over a two-week period. At the end of the year, organizers said the festival would return in January 2018.

Antioch looks at divisions

In January, Antioch College re-opened the art exhibit “Divided States,” a multimedia look at area artists’ renderings during the highly contentious election season, along with calls for more dialogue across different political and interest groups.

Rosengarten opens at Art Museum

A show of the oil paintings of local artist Jennifer Rosengarten opened in April at the Springfield Museum of Art, where it continued through January 2018.

World House Choir honors King

In April, the World House Choir performed as part of a program in honor of the birthday of Coretta Scott King, one of several special choir events of the year, including a program highlighting the poetry of Langston Hughes. Hughes was the focus of a series of programs presented by a variety of Yellow Springs arts groups.

‘Luminous Luna’ at YSKP

The YS Kids Playhouse presented its 23rd annual original musical in June. “Luminous Luna” was written by villager Luke Dennis, with music by James Johnston.

Arts Council exhibits

The Yellow Springs Arts Council put on monthly exhibits featuring local artists and performers at its downtown gallery. The shows included “COLOR: The Language of Flowers,” featuring photography, letter arts and flower arranging; “Silk & Wire,” featuring fabric arts, and “Femina Magicae,” spotlighting two female painters who used art to explore their “most magical joys and deepest traumas.”

Honoring Wheeling Gaunt

A variety of local groups, including the Yellow Springs Arts Council, launched an effort to honor the historic local African American, a former slave who went on to bequeath the village the land now known as Gaunt Park. Organizers aim to raise about $114,000 for the larger-than-life statue, which will be created by local sculptor Brian Maughan.

Art on Lawn draws viewers

The 34th annual Art on the Lawn event on the Mills Lawn grounds, sponsored by Village Artisans, took place in August.

OAC funds local arts groups

In August the Ohio Arts Council announced that six local arts organizations had won $46,000 in funding from the state, a substantial amount of arts funding for such a small town. Awarded OAC grants were the YS Kids Playhouse, the World House Choir, WYSO Public Radio, the Antioch Review, Chamber Music Yellow Springs and John Bryan Community Pottery.

Fefu and friends

In the fall, the Yellow Springs Theater Company presented “Fefu and Her Friends” at the First Presbyterian Church.

Heartstrings honors winter

The local ensemble Heartstrings presented its annual holiday concert at the Yellow Springs Arts Council gallery to an overflowing audience.

‘Messiah’ reigns

In December, the Community Chorus and Orchestra presented Handel’s “Messiah.”