Agraria bike trail support meeting slated

Community Solutions is currently in the process of planning a bicycle trail to connect Agraria, the new center for regenerative agriculture, with the village. The route will provide access for YSHS and McKinney students, as well as the public. In order to pay for the trail, Community Solutions is applying for a Clean Ohio Grant. Those interested in the project are invited to attend a public support night and get more information about the bike trail on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7–8 p.m., in the YSHS cafeteria.