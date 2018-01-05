Chillin’ in the freeze…

New Year’s Day is rife with rituals and traditions, one of which is the annual Ultimate Frisbee game, above, now in its 22nd-or-so year. Lore has it the tradition originated with Antioch College students on campus and eventually moved to Gaunt Park. Meanwhile, a handful of hardy sledders took to Gaunt Park Hill, attempting the ultimate quest of “catching air” when shooshing over a hump of snow. Noah Horn, at right, found out just how difficult a sled is to steer towards that hump. Above him, Vaughn Hendrickson learned the same lesson.