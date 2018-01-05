Jan
Vaughn Hendrickson and Noah Horn were two of the hardy sledders took to Gaunt Park Hill, attempting the ultimate quest of “catching air” when shooshing over a hump of snow. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Chillin’ in the freeze…

New Year’s Day is rife with rituals and traditions, one of which is the annual Ultimate Frisbee game, above, now in its 22nd-or-so year. Lore has it the tradition originated with Antioch College students on campus and eventually moved to Gaunt Park. Meanwhile, a handful of hardy sledders took to Gaunt Park Hill, attempting the ultimate quest of “catching air” when shooshing over a hump of snow. Noah Horn, at right, found out just how difficult a sled is to steer towards that hump. Above him, Vaughn Hendrickson learned the same lesson.

Chillin’ in the freeze…

by YS News Staff
