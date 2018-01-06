Grinning from year to year

In spite of single-digit temperatures, 2018 received a fine ­Yellow Springs welcome of cheering crowds and glowing disco ball, which Lance Rudegeair, above, bounced up and down a dozen times as if to nail down midnight. Village police estimated the crowd of celebrants at around 200, a lower number than in previous years, likely because of the bitter cold. MTFR volunteers did their best to warm up the crowd by providing hot chocolate and good cheer.