Grinning from year to year
- Published: January 4, 2018
In spite of single-digit temperatures, 2018 received a fine Yellow Springs welcome of cheering crowds and glowing disco ball, which Lance Rudegeair, above, bounced up and down a dozen times as if to nail down midnight. Village police estimated the crowd of celebrants at around 200, a lower number than in previous years, likely because of the bitter cold. MTFR volunteers did their best to warm up the crowd by providing hot chocolate and good cheer.
No comments yet for this article.