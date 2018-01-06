Jan
While technically not a baby, 21-month-old Jack Rudegeair, ball-drop-master Lance’s grandson, got the opportunity to touch the enchanting New Year’s sphere just after midnight, held aloft by his father, Shawn. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Grinning from year to year

In spite of single-digit temperatures, 2018 received a fine ­Yellow Springs welcome of cheering crowds and glowing disco ball, which Lance Rudegeair, above, bounced up and down a dozen times as if to nail down midnight. Village police estimated the crowd of celebrants at around 200, a lower number than in previous years, likely because of the bitter cold. MTFR volunteers did their best to warm up the crowd by providing hot chocolate and good cheer.

by Matt Minde
