January 11, 2018 Bulldog Sports Round-up

Boys basketball

The boys went 0–2 this week, picking up losses against Northwestern and conference rival Troy Christian. The Bulldogs are now 4–5 — 3–2 in conference — and looking toward their next game against Jefferson.

Swimming

The YSHS swim team competed last Saturday at the Shawnee Invitational at Wright State University. The meet is likely the largest the team will face, with 22 teams and 330 swimmers total. The team, consisting of six girls and four boys, placed 10th and 11th, respectively. In true Bulldog fashion, they outdid many larger schools.

Individually, there were many top-12 finishes, which award points. For the girls, Captains Eden Spriggs (5th, 100 backstroke; 7th, 200 IM) and Jude Meekin (7th, 500 freestyle, personal record) led the way. Natalie Galarza once again fought a very crowded field, coming in ninth out of 87 athletes in the 100 freestyle and 10th out of 110 in the 50 freestyle. Aza Hurwitz notched 10th in the 200 freestyle (personal record) and 12th in the 100 breaststroke.

For the boys, Captain David Walker took an impressive 3rd in the 200 IM and 5th in the 100 freestyle, both personal records. Jackson Bleything also swam a personal record in the 200 IM, placing 5th.

Along with individual success, every member of the team swam on a top-12 relay. Along with the swimmers already mentioned, Ellery Bledsoe, Madison Werner, Harper Mesure, and Mason Lindsey competed in point scoring relays. All in all, every member of the team contributed to the success, which has been the goal from the beginning.

The Bulldogs return to action in a doubleheader meet Saturday and Sunday mornings at 8 a.m., at the Dayton Raiders Aquatic Center in Beavercreek.

Girls basketball

The Lady Bulldogs kicked off this past week with a loss to Catholic Central, 41–66. The leading scorer was Amani Wagner with 21 points. Wagner also contributed 14 rebounds. Gracie Price also added 14 points. The girls then played conference rival Troy Christian and lost, 23–46. Tyler Linkhart led the team with 7 points. The squad then lost their third game of the week to Dayton Christian, 20–53. The Bulldogs fell to 3–0 and hope to get back to winning ways against Graham on Wednesday.