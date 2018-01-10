Man identified whose body was found in Clifton Gorge

In the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 10, the identity of the man whose body was found on Tuesday, Jan. 9, in Clifton Gorge was released.

The man was 65-year-old Michael Fowler of Springfield, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, or ODNR..

Two people hiking in Clifton Gorge yesterday afternoon discovered the body, which was floating in the river near the wooden stairs close to the Bear’s Den area of the gorge, according to Miami Township Fire Chief Colin Powell in an interview on Wednesday. The hikers contacted the staff at the gorge’s nature center, who contacted ODNR park officers. The MIami Township Fire Rescue Squad and Xenia Township Fire Department also responded, according to Altman.

The evidence so far indicates that the death was accidental, and took place while Fowler was hiking alone. The area was ice-covered on Tuesday, and it appears Fowler slipped and fell while hiking, Altman said.

“When you’re walking the woods in the winter, be very careful,” he said. “The trails aren’t salted and can be slippery. It’s often best to wait” until the weather clears up.

About nine MIami Township rescue workers responded, as did five from Xenia Township Fire Department and eight from the ODNR, Altman said. It took two hours to remove the body from the river, partly due to the icy conditions, he said.

“It was a big effort,” Altman said.

While the death appears to have been accidental, investigation into the incident by the Greene County Coroner and the ODNR continues, he said.