Several hundred community members marched in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday to the Foundry Theater on the Antioch College campus. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Several hundred community members marched in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 2017. (Photo by Matt Minde)

MLK Jr. Day events in YS — ‘The Courage to Take a Stand’

Villagers are invited to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day — Monday, Jan. 15 — with events on Jan. 15 as well as Sunday, Jan. 14. This  year’s theme is “The Courage to Take a Stand” and includes a teach-in and sign-making session (Jan. 14); pre-march reading; peace march; full program at the John Bryan Community Center featuring music, dance, poetry and essays, and free soup lunch.

Sunday, January 14

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Teach-in and Sign-Painting Session, First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Avenue. All ages are welcome.

Monday, January 15

9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. — Reflections and Readings on this year’s theme for Yellow Springs, the Coretta Scott King Center  at the corner of Livermore Street and E. Center College Street.

10 a.m. — Gather for MLK Peace March, Public parking lot at Xenia Avenue and Corry Street, 10:15 a.m. march begins

 

11:00 a.m. — Martin Luther King Day Program, the John Bryan Center gym, 100 Dayton Street (note the new location), with music by The World House Choir , dancing by the Bahá’í Youth Dancers , poetry read by local poets , reflections of Dr. King in his own words, Peacemaker Essays by Yellow Springs youth  and a presentation of the Annual Community Peacemaker Award. (Note: Childcare will be provided.)

12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Free Soup Lunch

For more information on this weekend’s events, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1576194879137952/

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivers the 1965 commencement address at Antioch College. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 18. (Photo courtesy of Antiochiana/Antioch College Archives)

Dr. King at Antioch (Photo courtesy of Antiochiana/Antioch College Archives)

To read a copy of Dr. King’s commencement speech at Antioch College from June 19, 1965, view the PDF here (via the YS Stumblestones Project): MLK Jr. Antioch College Commencement Address, 1965

by Megan Bachman
