MLK Jr. Day events in YS — ‘The Courage to Take a Stand’

Villagers are invited to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day — Monday, Jan. 15 — with events on Jan. 15 as well as Sunday, Jan. 14. This year’s theme is “The Courage to Take a Stand” and includes a teach-in and sign-making session (Jan. 14); pre-march reading; peace march; full program at the John Bryan Community Center featuring music, dance, poetry and essays, and free soup lunch.

Sunday, January 14

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Teach-in and Sign-Painting Session, First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Avenue. All ages are welcome.

Monday, January 15

9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. — Reflections and Readings on this year’s theme for Yellow Springs, the Coretta Scott King Center at the corner of Livermore Street and E. Center College Street.

10 a.m. — Gather for MLK Peace March, Public parking lot at Xenia Avenue and Corry Street, 10:15 a.m. march begins

11:00 a.m. — Martin Luther King Day Program, the John Bryan Center gym, 100 Dayton Street (note the new location), with music by The World House Choir , dancing by the Bahá’í Youth Dancers , poetry read by local poets , reflections of Dr. King in his own words, Peacemaker Essays by Yellow Springs youth and a presentation of the Annual Community Peacemaker Award. (Note: Childcare will be provided.)

12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Free Soup Lunch

For more information on this weekend’s events, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1576194879137952/

To read a copy of Dr. King’s commencement speech at Antioch College from June 19, 1965, view the PDF here (via the YS Stumblestones Project): MLK Jr. Antioch College Commencement Address, 1965