NAMI support groups to meet this month

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Clark, Greene and Madison Counties will offer two free and confidential support groups in Yellow Springs in January.

The Connection Recovery meeting will be held at the Bryan Center on the second and fourth Wednesdays, 6:30–8 p.m., beginning Jan. 10. NAMI Connection Recovery support group is a peer-led support group for adults living with mental illness.

The Family Support group meets on the second Thursday of the month in the art room of the John Bryan Community Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; the next meeting will be held Jan. 11. NAMI Family support group is a peer-led support group for family members, caregivers and loved ones of individuals living with mental illness.

NAMI’s support groups follow a structured model, ensuring everyone has an opportunity to be heard, and support groups are free to participants. Other Family Support and Connection Recovery meetings can be found at http://www.namicgm.org or by calling 322-5600.