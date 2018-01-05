Schools closed Friday, Jan. 5

The Yellow Springs Board of Education decided at 7 a.m. this morning to close village schools Friday, Jan. 5, due to extreme cold conditions.

The Antioch School and the Children’s Center have not yet indicated a change in schedule.

The National Weather Service states has indicated extreme cold conditions will persist through Friday, with a low of -4° overnight. Winds in the afternoon of up to 10 mph can produce a windchill of –10°F to –15°F, which can result in frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

There is a 20% chance of scattered flurries through Saturday night. Road conditions remain hazardous from hidden patches of ice.

Extracurricular activities update:

• Boys basketbal games at Troy Christian are still on: 5:30 p.m., JV; 7 p.m., V.

• Girls basketball will practice at 3 p.m.

• Theater is cancelled.

All activities are on as scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Please check with your school or organizing individuals for cancellations or delays of after-school activities. Stay indoors or take extra care to cover face and other extremities if venturing outside, as frostbite is a serious risk, even though winds remain mild. See the windchill/frostbite chart below for details.

Welfare checks:

Village police and Miami Township Fire Rescue will make rounds to check on people with known care issues. If you are concerned about someone’s welfare, please call the police so that they may check on them.

If you have no heat or are suffering from exposure-related issues, call 911. Please note that it is illegal for electric and gas providers to turn off services if the temperature falls below freezing. The Bryan Center is also available 24 hours a day for warmth, if necessary.

Frozen water pipes:

Please note that broken water pipes are a major issue during cold snaps. Protect your pipes from freezing by:

• insulating pipes that are exposed to outside temperatures;

• closing all foundation vents under the house;

• opening cabinets under sinks to let warm air circulate

Never leave a building unheated during freezing temperatures unless all water lines, drains and toilets have been properly drained. If a water line breaks, it is important to shut off the valve within your house or at the meter.