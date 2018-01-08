Schools closed Monday, Jan. 8

The Yellow Springs Board of Education decided at 6 a.m. this morning to close village schools Monday, Jan. 8, due to hazardous road conditions.

The Antioch School and the Children’s Center have not yet indicated a change in schedule.

The National Weather Service states has indicated snow and freezing rain conditions, which will persist through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s, making roads and sidewalks very slippery.

Extracurricular activities update:

Please check with your school or organizing individuals for cancellations or delays of after-school activities.

Welfare checks:

Slippery roads and sidewalks pose an increased danger of falling to the elderly. If you are concerned about someone’s welfare, please call the police so that they may check on them.