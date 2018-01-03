Schools delayed by two hours Wednesday, Jan. 3

The Yellow Springs Board of Education decided at 7 p.m. this evening to delay village schools by two hours on Wednesday, Jan. 3, due to extreme cold conditions. As of 7 p.m., the Antioch School and the Children’s Center have not yet indicated a change in schedule.

The National Weather Service states has issued a wind chill advisory. Single-digit temperatures combined with 5 to 10 mph winds can produce a windchill of –10°F to –15°F, which can result in frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Temperatures will remain low throughout the day, dipping into the single digit lows. There is a 20% chance of snow flurries predicted through Wednesday evening.

Road conditions remain hazardous from hidden patches of ice. Please check with your school or organizing individuals for cancellations or delays of after-school activities.

Stay indoors or take extra care to cover face and other extremities if venturing outside, as frostbite is a serious risk, even though winds remain mild. See the windchill/frostbite chart below for details.

Welfare checks:

Village police and Miami Township Fire Rescue will make rounds to check on people with known care issues. If you are concerned about someone’s welfare, please call the police so that they may check on them.

If you have no heat or are suffering from exposure-related issues, call 911. Please note that it is illegal for electric and gas providers to turn off services if the temperature falls below freezing. The Bryan Center is also available 24 hours a day for warmth, if necessary.

Frozen water pipes:

Please note that broken water pipes are a major issue during cold snaps. Protect your pipes from freezing by:

• insulating pipes that are exposed to outside temperatures;

• closing all foundation vents under the house;

• opening cabinets under sinks to let warm air circulate

Never leave a building unheated during freezing temperatures unless all water lines, drains and toilets have been properly drained. If a water line breaks, it is important to shut off the valve within your house or at the meter.