Schools to close two hours early on Friday, Jan. 12

The Yellow Springs Board of Education decided at 9:30 a.m. to close village schools two hours early on Friday, Jan. 12, due to a pending freeze.

Antioch School parents have the option to pick up their children early.

The Yellow Springs Children’s Center will release kids at noon.

The National Weather Service has indicated that the region will experience freezing rain and sleet. High temperatures near 41ºF will make road conditions particularly hazardous. Chance of precipitation is 90%, with total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible and total daytime sleet accumulation of less than one inch.

Tonight snow is expected to fall mainly before 2 a.m. Lows around 13º, and 20 to 24 mph winds from the north, with gusts as high as 36 mph, can produce wind chill values as low as –3º. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Stay indoors or take extra care on icy surfaces. Cover face and other extremities if venturing outside, as frostbite is a serious risk. See the windchill/frostbite chart below for details.

Sports and extracurricular activities:

All after-school activities are canceled for tonight, and games are postponed. Click here for a full list of event schedules through Jan. 20.

Welfare checks:

Village police and Miami Township Fire Rescue will make rounds to check on people with known care issues. If you are concerned about someone’s welfare, please call the police so that they may check on them.

If you have no heat or are suffering from exposure-related issues, call 911. Please note that it is illegal for electric and gas providers to turn off services if the temperature falls below freezing. The Bryan Center is available 24 hours a day for warmth, if necessary.

Frozen water pipes:

Please note that broken water pipes are a major issue during cold snaps. Protect your pipes from freezing by:

• insulating pipes that are exposed to outside temperatures;

• closing all foundation vents under the house;

• opening cabinets under sinks to let warm air circulate

Never leave a building unheated during freezing temperatures unless all water lines, drains and toilets have been properly drained. If a water line breaks, it is important to shut off the valve within your house or at the meter.