Stringing us along

About 15 cellists (as well as some violinist onlookers) gathered at Rockford Chapel Saturday, Jan. 6, for a technique workshop, part of the 2018 Cello Springs Festival, which continues with performances on Thursday, Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Herndon Gallery and a closing concert Saturday, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m., in Antioch College’s Foundry Theater. Works range from solo pieces to multi-cello ensembles. The concerts are free to attend, but patrons are also free to make donations.