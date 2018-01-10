With PORCH YS, donate food — on your porch

A new grassroots program, PORCH Yellow Springs, will be implemented beginning Feb. 5. PORCH is an all-volunteer, community-wide hunger relief organization that collects food for the growing number of hungry families in communities through monthly neighborhood food drives.

PORCH’s mission will be to offer simple, specific ways to help those living in poverty and struggling with hunger. Once a month, neighbors can place a container of coffee, a box of cereal or whatever they’d like to give on their porch. A neighborhood coordinator will pick up all of the donated food from porches and deliver it to the community food pantry in Yellow Springs.

Nonperishable food items will be collected, as well as toiletry items and feminine hygiene products. Collections will usually take place on the first Monday of each month, except when the first Monday is a holiday. Collection dates for 2018 are: Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 4, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.

For more information, visit yellowsprings.porchcommunities.org or facebook.com/porchyellowsprings, or email yellowsprings@porchcommunities.org.