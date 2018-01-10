Jan
10
2018
Overcast
Wednesday
High 58° / Low 48°
Rain
Thursday
High 54° / Low 37°
Wunderground.com
Village Life
PORCH Yellow Springs will collect food items for donation from neighborhood porches beginning Feb. 5.

PORCH Yellow Springs will collect food items for donation from neighborhood porches beginning Feb. 5.

With PORCH YS, donate food — on your porch

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A new grassroots program, PORCH Yellow Springs, will be implemented beginning Feb. 5. PORCH is an all-volunteer, community-wide hunger relief organization that collects food for the growing number of hungry families in communities through monthly neighborhood food drives.

PORCH’s mission will be to offer simple, specific ways to help those living in poverty and struggling with hunger. Once a month, neighbors can place a container of coffee, a box of cereal or whatever they’d like to give on their porch. A neighborhood coordinator will pick up all of the donated food from porches and deliver it to the community food pantry in Yellow Springs.

Nonperishable food items will be collected, as well as toiletry items and feminine hygiene products. Collections will usually take place on the first Monday of each month, except when the first Monday is a holiday. Collection dates for 2018 are: Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 4, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.  

For more information, visit yellowsprings.porchcommunities.org or facebook.com/porchyellowsprings, or email yellowsprings@porchcommunities.org.

Related posts:

  1. Food pantry seeks holiday donations
  2. Food help for those in need
  3. Food Pantry feeds local families in need
  4. Food pantry seeks new head

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Village Life

With PORCH YS, donate food — on your porch

by YS News Staff
Village Life NAMI support groups to meet this month