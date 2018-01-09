Your Village Needs You!
- Published: January 4, 2018
Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:
PLANNING COMMISSION
O P E N I N G S : 1 — eligible candidates should have a background or train-
ing in one ore more of the following: land use; architecture; contracting or
construction management; engineering; planning; municipal law
T E R M : 5 years
M E E T I N G S : 2nd Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to Clerk of
Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.
