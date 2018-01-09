YOUR VILLAGE NEEDS YOU

Council for the Village of Yellow Springs Seeks Interested Persons to Serve:

PLANNING COMMISSION

O P E N I N G S : 1 — eligible candidates should have a background or train-

ing in one ore more of the following: land use; architecture; contracting or

construction management; engineering; planning; municipal law

T E R M : 5 years

M E E T I N G S : 2nd Monday of each month, 7 p.m.

Please send a letter of interest and résumé or description of your experience to Clerk of

Council, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387 or clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.