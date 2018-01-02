Jan
YS Ukulele Club to start up

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 10, the YS Ukulele Club will meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 6–8:30 p.m., at the YS Arts Council. Ukulele players from all levels of playing experience are welcome — especially beginners. Those planning to attend are asked to park on the surrounding streets and leave the parking in front of the YS Arts Council for those with mobility issues. For more information, contact Chris Murphy at chrismurphy1@icloud.com.

by YS News Staff
