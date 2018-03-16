Art and fantasy collide at Emporium art show

Emporium Wines and Underdog Cafe has new art on its walls. The work of local artist and Emporium employee Oni Garrett will grace the Emporium’s walls until April 15. Garrett will present her work during her art opening this Saturday, March 17, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Garrett’s artwork includes 3D paintings, models and acrylic paintings with sci-fi, spiritual and progressive themes. A 3D dragon’s head stood out to this reporter, hanging above a table near the cafe’s soup counter like a fairy tale hunting trophy. She does all of her work in Yellow Springs, where she moved to create her work in a fun and supportive community, according to Emporium Wine’s website.

Proceeds from Garrett’s art sales will help to fund Project Artship, a future project that blends artistic vision and sustainable living.