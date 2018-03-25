BLOG-The Calypso Grill Opens

The day has come. We were woke by an early morning phone call. We let the answering machine pick up. Mario Basora’s voice echoed through the house reassuring us that we could sleep in.

I looked up from my pillow. Outside a spring snow had painted the dogwood tree white. The delicate detail of its limbs now rendered in monotone relief.

The irony of this new fallen snow is that it landed on the opening day of a West Indian experience…The Calypso Grill.

The altered arc of the day…a snow day for the kids, a three hour delay for myself…settled into an ease. Our commitments for the day diminished to one of great import. Arrive early evening for jerk chicken and rum cocktails at 1535 Xenia Avenue.

We arrived within the first thirty minutes to a full parking lot immediately grateful for the easy walk from our south side home. The bar had four open seats so we clamored on board and ordered drinks. The kids got smoothies; the adults ordered water and the rum flight.

The waitstaff stood aside the bar where it separated kitchen from dining area. Happy, familiar faces from the experienced village hospitality sector, still they looked as if they were collectively holding their breath. Would the village fall in love with this quirky cuisine inspired by a road side food cart.

The grill is located on an island itself…a food venue thirteen blocks away from downtown Yellow Springs and a neighborhood hoping feverishly for mixed drinks, quick service, and sustainable success.