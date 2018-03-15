Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Mar
15
2018
Clear
Thursday
High 45° / Low 20°
Clear
Friday
High 41° / Low 27°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Board of Education Facilities Tour

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

YELLOW SPRINGS COMMUNITY MEMBERS INVITED!

Facilities Tour Wednesday, March 21 from noon –4 p.m.

Join Superintendent Mario Basora for facilities tours of Bethel High School and the
Northwest Dayton Public Library on Wed., March 21 from noon–4 p.m. Transportation will be provided.

This is a great opportunity to see some of the architectural features that are being considered as part of the plan for upgrading the McKinney/YSHS campus. Call the Board Of fice at 767-7381 to
reser ve your spot.

Related posts:

  1. School facilities, levy info meeting set
  2. Board Of Education
  3. Yellow Springs Board Of Education
  4. Board of Education— Meeting focuses on facilities

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Yellow Springs Public Notices

Board of Education Facilities Tour

by Matt Minde
Yellow Springs Public Notices Village Council Regular Meeting
Yellow Springs Public Notices Your Village Needs You!