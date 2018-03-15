Board of Education Facilities Tour

YELLOW SPRINGS COMMUNITY MEMBERS INVITED!

Facilities Tour Wednesday, March 21 from noon –4 p.m.

Join Superintendent Mario Basora for facilities tours of Bethel High School and the

Northwest Dayton Public Library on Wed., March 21 from noon–4 p.m. Transportation will be provided.

This is a great opportunity to see some of the architectural features that are being considered as part of the plan for upgrading the McKinney/YSHS campus. Call the Board Of fice at 767-7381 to

reser ve your spot.