Celebrate spring at Agraria

The vernal equinox, which proclaims the start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, comes March 20, a Tuesday this year.

As an astronomical event, the equinox marks when daytime and nighttime are approximately equal in length. The almost exact moment this year, for those of us living in Eastern Daylight Time, will be 12:15 p.m.

The Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions will note the occurrence a little later in the day with a Spring Equinox Celebration at Agraria, the nonprofit’s regenerative land use research and education center at 131 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, just west of the village.

The free community event runs 4:30 to 6 p.m.

A full-sensory experience is planned as participants can go on a quiet walk or sit in a circle to welcome the sights, sounds and smells of spring. Walk groups will leave from the property barn in intervals until 4:45 p.m. Afterward, all will partake in a potluck at the Agraria farmhouse. Visitors are asked to bring a dish to share, “perhaps made from your favorite springtime ingredients.”

For more information, call Community Solutions at 937-767-2161 or go online to http://www.communitysolution.org.