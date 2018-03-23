Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Mar
23
2018
Partly Cloudy
Friday
High 44° / Low 25°
Overcast
Saturday
High 42° / Low 23°
Wunderground.com
Uncategorized
Students from Wright State, in partnership with Glen Helen, have been monitoring water quality in local waterways since 2011. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to support the project.

Volunteers will become guardians of Glen Helen this Saturday, by helping to pick up litter, repair trails and remove graffiti, so that spring time hikers can enjoy the park's natural beauty. (photo from YSNews  archives) 

Early Spring cleaning and enjoyment at the Glen

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the first weekend of spring, Glen Helen Nature Preserve has a few outdoor activities planned. Volunteers can act as Guardians of the Glen on Saturday, March 24, by helping to clean the preserve of litter, remove graffiti, and repair the trail. All ages are welcome. The event starts at 1 p.m. and registration is open on Glen Helen’s website. 

Also on Saturday is the Early Spring Bird Hike, hosted by Glen Helen director, Nick Boutis. The hike begins at 9 A.M. and is free for members, but $5 per ticket for visitors. Tickets are available on Glen Helen’s website. 

On Sunday, March 25 a volunteer naturalist will lead the Wildflower Hike, an early chance to see and learn about the emerging springtime plants and flowers. The Wildflower Hike starts at 1 P.M. and donations are accepted. 

More opportunities to be a Guardian of the Glen will come, as Glen Helen is scheduled to host the event every Saturday at 1 P.M. from now until June. More information, registration, and tickets for events are available at https://www.glenhelen.org

Related posts:

  1. Earth Day events galore at Glen this weekend
  2. Glen hosts pancake breakfast and hikes this weekend
  3. Make It Count for the Birds counts for the Glen
  4. Art exhibit kicks off Glen 50th celebration

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Uncategorized

Early Spring cleaning and enjoyment at the Glen

by William Drewing
Uncategorized Spring forward this weekend