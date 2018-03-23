Early Spring cleaning and enjoyment at the Glen

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the first weekend of spring, Glen Helen Nature Preserve has a few outdoor activities planned. Volunteers can act as Guardians of the Glen on Saturday, March 24, by helping to clean the preserve of litter, remove graffiti, and repair the trail. All ages are welcome. The event starts at 1 p.m. and registration is open on Glen Helen’s website.

Also on Saturday is the Early Spring Bird Hike, hosted by Glen Helen director, Nick Boutis. The hike begins at 9 A.M. and is free for members, but $5 per ticket for visitors. Tickets are available on Glen Helen’s website.

On Sunday, March 25 a volunteer naturalist will lead the Wildflower Hike, an early chance to see and learn about the emerging springtime plants and flowers. The Wildflower Hike starts at 1 P.M. and donations are accepted.

More opportunities to be a Guardian of the Glen will come, as Glen Helen is scheduled to host the event every Saturday at 1 P.M. from now until June. More information, registration, and tickets for events are available at https://www.glenhelen.org