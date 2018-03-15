March 15–22, 2018 Classifieds

COMING OUT OF HIBERNATE? Make some space in the house! Get rid of stuff at ysnews.com/classfieds — they work!

DRIVE TITAN electric wheelchair. Scarcely used. Some cat scratch damage. One–year old. New price $1,900. Asking $600. 631-1092.

“TWO HUNDRED YEARS of Yellow Springs,” including the legacy of Antioch College and written by the News staff, is available for $15 at the News office, Dark Star Books, Town Drug or on our website at ysnews.com.

XENIA SHOE & LEATHER — shoe repair, custom leather work, zippers fixed, dry cleaning/alterations and the best shoes and boots for your feet. 21 E. Main St., Xenia. 376-8156. http://www.xeniashoe.com.

NEED MULCH? Come by the News office! We have old newspapers. 767-7373; Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253½ Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s a welcome package for you, too.

AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER wanted and/or record player, speakers. Call 767-1384.

LOOKING FOR a temporary room to rent. Non-smoking, drug-free, 55-year-old male with service dog. 330-701-9937.

QUIET, NON-SMOKING respectful artist without pets seeks a long-term, quiet, peaceful rental in Yellow Springs beginning in April. Call Jeff at 828-513-3925.

SPACIOUS HALF-DOUBLE, fully renovated with an eye to detail. Two bedrooms, two baths, newly remodeled kitchen. All appliances including washer/dryer. Pets 25 pounds or less with deposit. $1,250/month. One block from downtown, available April 1. Call or text 937-207-8202.

ONE BEDROOM apartment for rent, half duplex. Good size kitchen, four blocks from downtown on large lot shared with landlord who lives next door. Pet-free and smoke-free building. Possibility of gardening. Two blocks from bike path. New windows, furnace, on-demand hot water. Available by end of March. Call or text 410-948-2401.

BEAUTIFUL HOME in Yellow Springs built in 2012; open floor plan, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom; two additional good sized bedrooms and additional full bath; large screened in porch accessible from great room and master bedroom; huge finished basement with possible additional bedroom and half bath. $2,200, appliances included. Pets considered. Smoke-free building. Call 937-271-2832.

LARGE STORAGE SPACE or rough art studio. Located just blocks south of downtown in a backyard barn/garage with easy access. 937-672-6492.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: one, newly remodeled individual office/therapy space with common waiting area available at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com.

HOUSE FOR RENT in Yellow Springs: Newly remodeled home with two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom and utility room. This house has newly installed vinyl flooring and carpeting, a 96% efficient gas furnace with central air. All major appliances are provided (electric kitchen stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer). The house is located on a large lot-and-a-half property with a nice storage shed and a newly built deck at the rear of the house. Landscaping and yard work will be the responsibility of lessor. Good credit scores required. Available now. Call 248-978-3639.

FOR RENT: Home in Yellow Springs. House with master bedroom/bath, two additional bedrooms with bath. Space for home office. Hardwood floors, birch woodwork, built-in bookshelves. Two-car carport, brick patio, front and back yards. Central A/C, major appliances. Smoke-free building. Looking for longer-term tenants. Small pets (under 25 lbs.) welcome with pet deposit. Rental application. $1,285/month. Security plus utility deposit. Call 443-824-5457.

FOR RENT: like new, six-room business suite, redone by Springfield Regional Medical for a new, local medical facility. Ample off-street parking, hot water heat and all utilities included. Professional Building, 716 Xenia Ave. Available now. 767-9290.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695 three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

CUSTOM-BUILT country home for sale, 4875 West Jackson Rd., three bedroom, three bath, 4,200 sq. ft., 6.7 acres, deck with hot tub, geo-thermal heat and air and many more amenities. 937-925-6554.

FRIENDS CARE COMMUNITY of Yellow Springs has two-bedroom independent living homes available for senior citizens. Enjoy a comfortable, secure lifestyle on our beautiful campus set on 23 wooded acres with pond and walking trails. Maintenance-free living and appliances included. 150 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs, OH. 937-767-7363. http://www.friendshealthcare.org.

YS FEDERAL CREDIT Union has an immediate opening for a part-time teller. At least one year prior teller experience required. Competitive hourly rate of pay and some benefits included. Contact Sandy Hollenberg at 937-767-7377.

JOIN OUR TEAM! Yellow Springs Home, Inc. is seeking an Americorps VISTA for the 2018-2019 year. To learn more about the position, program benefits, or how to apply, please visit http://www.yshome.org/americorps.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL seeks an experienced teacher for its six to nine-year old group. Extensive understanding of child development is essential. Bachelor’s degree or higher required. Send letter of interest, résumé, three reference letters and a statement of teaching philosophy by March 22, 2018 to nathan@antiochschool.org.

CHURCH ORGANIST wanted for part-time position at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Purpose: to provide organ and piano music for worship services and other church functions including weddings and funerals. Education, skills and ability: be able to display a professional level of musical talent from training and experience; have a thorough working knowledge of the congregation’s worship services and a theological understanding of church music; be able to communicate well and in a friendly manner with the pastors, worship and music committee members, fellow employees, church choir, praise and worship team, and members of the congregation. Job performance requirements: provide organ and piano music in a professional manner for all worship services and all seasonal and special services; selection of hymns and responsible for timely submission of hymn numbers and titles for the worship bulletin and assist the choir for Sunday services beginning at 10 a.m. including weekly rehearsals Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; facilitate the congregation to sing and worship through the excellent execution of hymns and liturgy; arrange for qualified substitute organist or pianist when absent for church services and notify the church secretary in advance; additional services possible during Holy Week and Christmas Eve. Qualified applicants should mail or e-mail a résumé and cover letter to the attention of Leslie Brooks: Emmanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 215 Germantown, Ohio 45327 or e-mail to secretary1205@fairpoint.net. No phone calls please.

REPORTER WANTED: Join the award-winning staff of the Yellow Springs News in telling the community’s stories. We’re a passionate and dynamic team looking for a solid writer with sound judgement and good communication skills. We value accuracy, accountability, transparency and respect for all people. Responsibilities include writing news and feature articles for our weekly newspaper and website, taking photographs of people and events, building relationships in the community and contributing your ideas to our growing company. Prior experience in journalism a plus. Immediate need is part-time but could become full-time after three months. Pay negotiable based upon experience. Benefits include profit sharing and a healthcare fund. Apply by sending your résumé and at least two writing samples to: employment@ysnews.com.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

WOULD YOU LIKE a tarot reading from a gifted, upbeat psychic with over a decade of experience? Email AshleyTarotYS@gmail.com to book now!

LAWN CARE and landscaping — locally owned and operated company offering lawn care, landscaping and construction services for both residential and commercial properties. Currently offering lawn care and landscaping rate specials for the 2018 season! Call or text 937-697-1750 for your free estimate today.

ALL AROUND HOME services. Painting, repairs, trim work, maximizing storage space, custom closets, cleaning out garages, removing debris, yard/garden work, raised beds. I help you to make your house your home. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

MUSIC LESSONS: piano, flute, saxophone — all genres, vocal — jazz/popular, music theory and sight singing. Tucki Bailey at 626-665-3335.

VOICE LESSONS — Vocal therapy, vocal workshops. Learn to sing in a safe, supportive setting! Beginning to intermediate, ages 10–110. http://www.vocalcoachsantarosa.com or 707-490-6576.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

I FIX THINGS — Computers, appliances, household, electrical/electronic repair and installation and more. I fix, install, et cetera. David Turner, retired engineer. 767-7849.

THE YSYOA SYMPHONY bus to the Dayton Philharmonic (Vaughan Williams’ Sea Symphony) departs the Yellow Springs High School at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 17. Students are quite welcome. Bring $3 bus fare; purchase ticket at the box office. Phone YSYOA at 937-829-9388 for more information.

THE FEBRUARY 11th Chamber Music Yellow Springs concert by the Bennewitz Quartet will broadcast over WDPR/WDPG (88.1/89.9) on March 17 at 10 a.m. and not on March 24, as previously announced. Sorry. Phone Jeff Huntington at 937-767-7001 for more information.

