Police investigating sexual offenses involving YSHS students

The Yellow Springs Police department released a statement on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 28, that it is investigating “alleged offenses of a sexual nature involving YSHS students,” following notification from Yellow Springs High School officials on March 8. The statement says that when the investigation is complete, the police will submit the case to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

In an interview following the release of the statement, Police Chief Brian Carlson said he could not comment on whether there are allegations of misconduct against a student or students. He also declined to comment on whether the investigation is linked to the current leave of Yellow Springs Principal Tim Krier, who has been on medical leave from his job since March 15.

However, Carlson said the investigation does not involve any allegations against Krier of sexual misconduct.

According to a March 15 letter from Yellow Springs Superintendent Mario Basora to school parents, “Dr. Krier and his wife have been working through a personal family issue that is demanding their full attention.” Basora went on to say that Krier could be out through the end of the school year.

Also on March 15, Basora sent Krier a letter requesting that he stay off school grounds and away from school events during the leave. The letter also acknowledges receipt of a doctor’s note that places Krier on sick leave.