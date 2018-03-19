Recycle your ‘e-waste’

Local resident Zeke Reichert is collecting “e-waste” — nonfunctioning electronic devices — to be recycled through May 10. Reichert will accept mobile devices, batteries, ink cartridges, flat-screen TVs and tube TVs under 28 inches, computers, cables and other miscellaneous electronics. Not accepted are household appliances or fluorescent bulbs of any style.

According to the Ohio EPA, electronic devices like tube TVs and computer monitors can contain several pounds of lead, and other devices may contain components like mercury and chromium. When electronic devices are not properly recycled, these toxic elements can contribute to harmful pollution.

Those interested in contributing to the recycling effort may contact Reichert at 453-8025 or zekiel.reichert@gmail.com.