Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Mar
21
2018
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
High 36° / Low 21°
Clear
Thursday
High 42° / Low 22°
Wunderground.com
Village Schools
Springtime beauties at Mills Lawn School were blanketed by unexpected snow. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Springtime beauties at Mills Lawn School were blanketed by unexpected snow. (Photo by Matt Minde)

Snow closes Yellow Springs Schools Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

UPDATE: The Yellow Springs Board of Education decided at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, March 21, to close village schools due to slick road conditions.

The Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center and the Antioch School are on a delayed schedule.

Tuesday night’s snowfall, on the heel of a cold snap that led to freezing rain, has resulted in accumulation of about an inch-and-a-half on roads and walkways this morning, making travel unsafe. However, temperatures are expected to rise later and tomorrow into the 40s with sunshine Thursday.

Please check with your school or organizing individuals for rescheduled after-school activities.

Related posts:

  1. Yellow Springs Schools are on two hour delay Wednesday, February 10
  2. Yellow Springs schools closed because of snow
  3. Yellow Springs Schools on 2-hour delay Thursday, March 5
  4. Yellow Springs Schools on 2-hour delay Monday, January 4

Topics:

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

×

The Yellow Springs Schools are now CLOSED Wednesday, March 21, because of snowfall. Click here for details.

Village Schools

Snow closes Yellow Springs Schools Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018

by YS News Staff
From the Print Yellow Springs Schools— McKinney/YSHS plan focus…