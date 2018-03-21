Snow closes Yellow Springs Schools Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018

UPDATE: The Yellow Springs Board of Education decided at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, March 21, to close village schools due to slick road conditions.

The Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center and the Antioch School are on a delayed schedule.

Tuesday night’s snowfall, on the heel of a cold snap that led to freezing rain, has resulted in accumulation of about an inch-and-a-half on roads and walkways this morning, making travel unsafe. However, temperatures are expected to rise later and tomorrow into the 40s with sunshine Thursday.

Please check with your school or organizing individuals for rescheduled after-school activities.