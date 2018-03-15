Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda will be heard during Council’s consideration of said item. A Sign-In sheet will be made available on the small table at the rear of the Council Chambers. Please write your name and the topic you wish to discuss.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

SWEARING IN OF NEW PEACE OFFICER

• Richard Neel

ANNOUNCEMENTS (7 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA (7:05 p.m.)

• Minutes of March 5, 2018 Regular Meeting

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS (7:10 p.m.)

• Ellis Jacobs re: Utility Rates + Handout

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2018-04 Approving Council 2018 Goals

• Reading of Resolution 2018-05 Approving a Taser Policy for the Yellow Springs Police Department

• First Reading of Ordinance 2018-06 Adding Mobile Vending Food Trucks to B-2 General Business District

• First Reading of Ordinance 2018-07 Adding Mobile Vending Food Trucks to B-2 General Business District

• First Reading of Ordinance 2018-08 Adding Mobile Vending Food Trucks to B-2 General Business District

SPECIAL REPOR T (7:40 p.m.)

• Planning Commission Annual Report

• Economic Sustainability Commission Annual Report

• Environmental Commission Annual Report

• Arts and Culture Commission Annual Report

OLD BUSINESS (8:00 p.m.)

• Housing Initiative Update (MacQueen)

• Fees for Event Ser vices Discussion (Bates)

• Board and Commission Document Review (Clerk)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS (9:15 p.m.)

• April 2:

+ Resolution 2018-06 Authorizing the Village Manager to Renew Health

Insurance for Village Employees 2018-2019 Plan Year

+ Resolution 2018-07 Authorizing the Village Manager to Renew Dental

Insurance for Village Employees 2018-2019 Plan Year

+ Resolution2018-08 re: Climate Action

+ Resolution 2018-09 re: Sourcewater Protection

+ Resolution 2018-10 re: Glass Farm Conservation Management Committee

+ Second Reading of Ordinance 2018-06 Adding Mobile Vending Food

Trucks to B-2 General Business District

+ Second Reading of Ordinance 2018-07 Adding Mobile Vending Food

Trucks to B-2 General Business District

+ Second Reading of Ordinance 2018-08 Adding Mobile Vending Food

Trucks to B-2 General Business District

+ Ordinance 2018-09 Amending the Employee Personnel Manual to Add

One Holiday to the Recognized Holiday Calendar

+ Ordinance 2018-10 Amending Pool Rates

+ Designated Community Investment Corporation Discussion

+ Tobacco 21

• April 16:

+ Second Reading of Ordinance 2018-09 Amending the Employee

Personnel Manual to Add One Holiday to the Recognized Holiday Calendar

+ Second Reading of Ordinance 2018-10 Amending Pool Rates

+ Ordinance 2018-11 Adding New Section 1040.12 to Article Four: Public

Utilities Establishing a Continuity of Ser vice Clause for Village Utilities

+ Proposal re: JSTF

+ Utility Affordability Discussion

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will

be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018 in Council Chambers, John

Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change. Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library. Documents for consideration by Council must arrive by 10 a.m. on the Friday prior to Monday’s meeting.

Documents may be left with the police department, utility office or the Clerk of Council’s office.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Of fice at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.