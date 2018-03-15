William “Bill” Sweet, Berea, Ohio, died Feb. 12, 2018, age 74. He loved words, food, tools, travel, family and friends. Before he was 11, he built crystal radios and ham radios and was a Cleveland Soap Box Derby winner. He talked to people around the globe on the ham radio, rode a unicycle and worked as an investigator and photographer before graduating from high school. During college, he earned a private pilot’s license. A graduate of Berea High School, he received his Bachelor of Science in math and physics — cum laude — from Heidelberg College, and Juris Doctor from Case Western Reserve University.

Bill was known for his creative problem-solving and ability to build, fix or break anything he put his hands to. He moved and talked quickly. He encouraged others to be creative and improve themselves. At 47, Bill’s face stiffened, his hand trembled and his gait faltered. Power tools and lathes were not safe instruments in his hands. But he did not lose the twinkle in his eye. His breakfast friends at Dino’s helped him in his 28-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Bill is survived by Jane, his wife of 50 years; children Rebecca Sweet, Sarah (Eric) Knudsen and Robert (Laura) Sweet; six grandchildren; brother-in-law Alfred (Janet) Spencer; and a nephew, niece and grand-niece.

Memorial service is Friday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at the Clifton Presbyterian Church, 183 Jackson Street, Clifton, Ohio 45316. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. A tribute page has been set up at http://www.michaeljfox.org/tribute; search “Sweet.” Arrangements by Baker-Osinski-Kensinger Funeral Home, Berea. Online condolences at http://www.bakerfuneralberea.com.