April 12–19, 2018 Classifieds

GARAGE SALE FUNDRAISER for Be Present. Toys, books, kitchenware, small treasures, tarot decks, goddesses, gifts that need to be passed on, tent, sleeping bag, CDs, cool stuff I don’t use anymore. Saturday, April 21 at 304 N. Winter St. from 12:30-5 p.m. No early birds unless you are coming to work.

“TWO HUNDRED YEARS of Yellow Springs,” including the legacy of Antioch College and written by the News staff, is available for $15 at the News office, Dark Star Books or Town Drug.

XENIA SHOE & LEATHER — shoe repair, custom leather work, zippers fixed, dry cleaning/alterations and the best shoes and boots for your feet. 21 E. Main St., Xenia. 376-8156. http://www.xeniashoe.com.

Uku-Newbies will return to the Corner Cone. Ten very lucky 4th, 5th & 6th graders will receive free lessons and a free Ukulele. Lessons will begin Wednesday April 19 on the Corner Cone patio and continue for six weeks. Apply at http://www.CornerCone.net.

NEED MULCH? Come by the News office! We have old newspapers. 767-7373; Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253½ Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s a welcome package for you, too.

WANTED: Lower-mileage, reliable car. No major issues. You’re a gentle owner; we’ll be gentle owners, too! Call Grant, 769-5018.

AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER wanted and/or record player, speakers. Call 767-1384.

56-YEAR-OLD male artist with Section 8 voucher and service dog seeking one-bedroom apartment or sleeping room. Non-smoking, drug-free, references available. 330-701-9937.

NEED SECURE garage space for two small, old convertibles. 767-9290.

COZY TWO-Bedroom House for rent. 1 car garage. New HVAC. across from Guant Park, 1 year lease, renter pay all utilites. $850. good references. Smoke and Pet free building. 767-7766

THREE-BEDROOM HOUSE with two-car garage on one acre just north of Yellow Springs. Smoke-free, pet friendly, semi-furnished home. Great gardening space. $1,175/month plus utilities. Call Ellen at 937-389-2030.

YELLOW SPRINGS FAMILY is looking for housemate. One-bedroom, $430 monthly rent, includes utilities. Pet-free, smoke-free building. More info, text 937-305-2644.

LARGE, SECOND-FLOOR OFFICE, 716 Xenia Ave. Bright, many windows, built-in shelves. Off-street, private parking, all utilities. Smaller office across hall — same conditions. 767-9290.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: one, newly remodeled individual office/therapy space with common waiting area available at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com.

HOUSE FOR RENT in Yellow Springs: Newly remodeled home with two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom and utility room. This house has newly installed vinyl flooring and carpeting, a 96% efficient gas furnace with central air. All major appliances are provided (electric kitchen stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer). The house is located on a large lot-and-a-half property with a nice storage shed and a newly built deck at the rear of the house. Landscaping and yard work will be the responsibility of lessor. Good credit scores required. Available now. Call 248-978-3639.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695 three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

1881 VICTORIAN HOME in Wittenberg University historic area and off of N. Limestone St. Now a duplex, separate meters or will help convert it for a large single-family home. Easy fixer-upper — have most materials. 22 new vinyl Anderson thermopane windows installed five years ago. Three fireplaces. Could be five bedroom, three bath home. Upper porch and roof top sun deck. Three-car detached garage with 220 electric workshop, gas heat and alley access. Located near Art Museum, Veteran’s Park, bike-trail and white-water rafting. Private brick driveway. Retirement sale. Clear deed, could land contract. Payments could be under $400 monthly or reduced for cash offer. $35,000 (pay attention – not a misprint!) Previous sale at $87,000. Any partial trades considered. 386-547-7030.



DOES THIS MALE, gray tabby belong to you? We need to know whether or not he is a stray. Please contact Amy. Text/call 937-768-2979. Wildwomanphotos@aol.com.

NOW HIRING friendly faces for Knickerbocker Pools. Locations in Xenia, Springfield and Huber Heights. Must be over 18, be available evenings and weekends, have valid OH DL and own transportation to work. Apply in person at 2000 N. U.S. 68 in Xenia. KnickerbockerPools.com.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

LAWN CARE and Landscaping — locally owned and operated company offering mowing, lawn care, landscaping, light excavation, and construction services for both residential and commercial properties. Call or text 937-697-1750 for your free estimate today!

LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE — Mowing (regular or vacation). Hedges trimmed. Pruning. Beds edged, planted, weeded, mulched. Total property cleanups. Invasives eradicated. Heritage piles removed. Fences put up or repaired. Gutters cleaned. Many other outdoor chores. Hauling. Knowledgeable all-local workers. Reliable. 767-2729 (voice message) or 750-6090 (text message). Thor and Friends.

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

WOULD YOU LIKE a tarot reading from a gifted, upbeat psychic with over a decade of experience? Email AshleyTarotYS@gmail.com to book now!

ALL AROUND HOME services. Painting, repairs, trim work, maximizing storage space, custom closets, cleaning out garages, removing debris, yard/garden work, raised beds. I help you to make your house your home. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

MUSIC LESSONS: piano, flute, saxophone — all genres, vocal — jazz/popular, music theory and sight singing. Tucki Bailey at 626-665-3335.

VOICE LESSONS — Vocal therapy, vocal workshops. Learn to sing in a safe, supportive setting! Beginning to intermediate, ages 10–110. http://www.vocalcoachsantarosa.com or 707-490-6576.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

INVERSIONS YOGA WORKSHOP with Monica Hasek, RYT500, at the Antioch College Wellness Center, Sunday, April 15, 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. $35 members/$45 non-members. Participants must have an established yoga practice. This workshop qualifies for CE credits with Yoga Alliance. Pre-register at http://wellnesscenter.antiochcollege.edu or call 937-319-0100.

FRIENDS MUSIC Camp — 10–18 year-olds. Your chance to advance musically while having a wonderful time. Private lessons in all band and orchestra instruments, voice, guitar and piano. Chorus, musical theater, enesembles large and small. Starts July 8. Scholarships available. Friendsmusiccamp.org.

THE YSYOA Symphony Bus to the Springfield Symphony and Mendelssohn’s “Elijah” departs from Yellow Springs High School at 6:45 p.m., Saturday, April 14. Bring $3 for the bus and $13 for concert tickets.

FRIENDS MUSIC CAMP — for a lot of fun plus astounding musical growth. Ages 10–18, two, three and four-week sessions beginning July 8. Meets at Earlham College, Richmond, Indiana. Private lessons in all band and orchestra instruments, guitar, voice and piano. Visit friendsmusiccamp.org for info and application. Brochures are at YS News office. Scholarships available.

HUGE “thank you” to the individual contributors, Feminist Health Fund, another local organization and Wendy Levitch, who coordinated the fundraising efforts for an electric assist motor for my trike. I can now resume riding, gardening and visiting throughout the village. You have given me the gift of mobility appropriate to my needs.

