April 5–12, 2018 Classifieds

SEIZE THE NICE DAYS and empty garages and basements. Get a yard sale going — summer’s not quite over!

CRYSTAL SALE! Two private collections of gem stones, crystals and jewelry merged into one location. Sneak Preview: April 6 and 7. Final Sale: April 13 and 14. All dates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1730 Southview Drive, Yellow Springs. Cash only sale.

“TWO HUNDRED YEARS of Yellow Springs,” including the legacy of Antioch College and written by the News staff, is available for $15 at the News office, Dark Star Books or Town Drug.

YELLOW SPRING FARMERS MARKET moves back into Kings Yard, Saturday, April 7, 8 a.m.–noon. Many new vendors! Support your local farmers and producers.

XENIA SHOE & LEATHER — shoe repair, custom leather work, zippers fixed, dry cleaning/alterations and the best shoes and boots for your feet. 21 E. Main St., Xenia. 376-8156. http://www.xeniashoe.com.

UKI-NEWBIES will return to the Corner Cone. Ten very lucky 4th, 5th and 6th graders will receive free lessons and a free Ukulele. Lessons will begin Wednesday, April 19 on the Corner Cone patio and continue for six weeks. Apply at http://www.CornerCone.net.

NEED MULCH? Come by the News office! We have old newspapers. 767-7373; Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

MOVED HERE RECENTLY? Come to the Yellow Springs News office at 253½ Xenia Ave., 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. We’ll sign you up for a three-month subscription to the News for free! There’s a welcome package for you, too.

AM/FM STEREO RECEIVER wanted and/or record player, speakers. Call 767-1384.

NEED SECURE garage space for two small, old convertibles. 767-9290.

OUR CLOSE FRIENDS, a family of five on a year-long journey, seek three-bedroom place to rent or house-sit for two–four weeks starting mid-May. Write jrothman@ariagroup.com or nina.nisar@googlemail.com.

TWO BEDROOM apartment for rent above quiet massage office. Beautiful light, second floor view, private deck, close to bike path on organic acre. 10 minutes north of Yellow Springs in Beatty. No smoking, no pets. $550 month plus electric. All other utilities, mowing and snow removal included. 937-324-1503.

FINISHED BASEMENT for rent. Furnished, all utilities paid. Garage and patio. Pet-free building. $1,200/month. 513-325-3098.

LARGE, SECOND-FLOOR OFFICE, 716 Xenia Ave. Bright, many windows, built-in shelves. Off-street, private parking, all utilities. Smaller office across hall — same conditions. 767-9290.

THE SHOPS OF 100 CORRY ST.: one, newly remodeled individual office/therapy space with common waiting area available at $300/month. Includes utilities. Smoke-free and pet-free building. 937-684-2366 or lcermele@gmail.com.

HOUSE FOR RENT in Yellow Springs: Newly remodeled home with two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom and utility room. This house has newly installed vinyl flooring and carpeting, a 96% efficient gas furnace with central air. All major appliances are provided (electric kitchen stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer). The house is located on a large lot-and-a-half property with a nice storage shed and a newly built deck at the rear of the house. Landscaping and yard work will be the responsibility of lessor. Good credit scores required. Available now. Call 248-978-3639.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $595; two-bedroom, $695 three-bedroom, $795 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

NOTHING LOST or found this week. Found ads are free.

NOW HIRING friendly faces for Knickerbocker Pools. Locations in Xenia, Springfield and Huber Heights. Must be over 18, be available evenings and weekends, have valid OH DL and own transportation to work. Apply in person at 2000 N. U.S. 68 in Xenia. KnickerbockerPools.com.

JOIN OUR TEAM! Yellow Springs Home, Inc. is seeking an Americorps VISTA for the 2018-2019 year. To learn more about the position, program benefits, or how to apply, please visit http://www.yshome.org/americorps.

REPORTER WANTED: Join the award-winning staff of the Yellow Springs News in telling the community’s stories. We’re a passionate and dynamic team looking for a solid writer with sound judgement and good communication skills. We value accuracy, accountability, transparency and respect for all people. Responsibilities include writing news and feature articles for our weekly newspaper and website, taking photographs of people and events, building relationships in the community and contributing your ideas to our growing company. Prior experience in journalism a plus. Immediate need is part-time but could become full-time after three months. Pay negotiable based upon experience. Benefits include profit sharing and a healthcare fund. Apply by sending your résumé and at least two writing samples to: employment@ysnews.com.

HAIR CUTS AND COLOR: Michael James Hair Salon. 502 S. High St. Open at 9 a.m., Monday–Saturday. 937-581-0746.

LAWN CARE and Landscaping — locally owned and operated company offering mowing, lawn care, landscaping, light excavation, and construction services for both residential and commercial properties. Call or text 937-697-1750 for your free estimate today!

LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE — Mowing (regular or vacation). Hedges trimmed. Pruning. Beds edged, planted, weeded, mulched. Total property cleanups. Invasives eradicated. Heritage piles removed. Fences put up or repaired. Gutters cleaned. Many other outdoor chores. Hauling. Knowledgeable all-local workers. Reliable. 767-2729 (voice message) or 750-6090 (text message). Thor and Friends.

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, woodwork, windows, hauling, doors, gutters, cleanouts, awnings, soffits. 937-815-8320.

WOULD YOU LIKE a tarot reading from a gifted, upbeat psychic with over a decade of experience? Email AshleyTarotYS@gmail.com to book now!

ALL AROUND HOME services. Painting, repairs, trim work, maximizing storage space, custom closets, cleaning out garages, removing debris, yard/garden work, raised beds. I help you to make your house your home. Call or text Mark at 937-432-5555.

MUSIC LESSONS: piano, flute, saxophone — all genres, vocal — jazz/popular, music theory and sight singing. Tucki Bailey at 626-665-3335.

VOICE LESSONS — Vocal therapy, vocal workshops. Learn to sing in a safe, supportive setting! Beginning to intermediate, ages 10–110. http://www.vocalcoachsantarosa.com or 707-490-6576.

A-C SERVICE Co., a locally owned plumbing and heating company with a 60-year, responsible relationship with the people of Yellow Springs. 116 Dayton St., 767-7406. For coupons, check out http://www.acserviceyso.com!

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help. Neil Silvert, 767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

FREE MASSAGE table. Green. Sturdy. Good condition. Needs head rest. Call 829-7696.

FRIENDS MUSIC Camp — 10–18 year-olds. Your chance to advance musically while having a wonderful time. Private lessons in all band and orchestra instruments, voice, guitar and piano. Chorus, musical theater, enesembles large and small. Starts July 8. Scholarships available. Friendsmusiccamp.org.

SPANISH IMMERSION PROGRAM: informal potluck meeting Monday, April 9, 5–6:30 p.m., Senior Center great room. Mario is coming back! And we are organizing more visits to his home and his family in Cuernavaca. Over the years, many villagers have visited and a couple of programs have emerged. One program is the Full Spanish Immersion Program. This program is for two weeks during which guests use Spanish (as best they can) all day, every day and are spoken to in Spanish all day, every day at a level they can understand. Each weekday, there are three hours of classes, usually consisting of two or three people. There is an excursion in the community in the afternoon, before returning to Mario’s home for a home-cooked meal in the late afternoon. The evenings are left free to relax, study or go out for a beer if you are so inclined. There is a bigger trip on the weekend to visit a pyramid or a nearby site of historical interest. The entire package for everything except airfare is $1,500 and includes a one-night stay in Mexico City. The other package that has emerged is for people who want the cultural immersion without necessarily committing to a Spanish speaking experience and three hours a day devoted to focused study of the language. This is a one-week program and includes two nights in Mexico City and day trips to pyramids, historical sites and other areas of interest. The cost for this package is $1,000 which covers everything. For more information, contact Judith Skillings at judithskillings@yahoo.com or 937-562-1900.

WANT A COLOR AD? Too bad: The News is in black and white. But a pre-printed insert costs just a bit less than a dime per insert to distribute in the News. You design, print it in color — we’ll stuff it and get it to our readers. Call 767-7373 or email advert@ysnews.com.

CHECK OUT youtube.com/user/yellowspringsnews for over 70 feature videos of village art, education, music, sports, kiln firing, you name it. Go see it.

NEED A GIFT for someone special who lives out of town? If they’ve got an email address, they’ve got an inbox. That’s where the News will be every Thursday morning! Go to ysnews.com and choose Subscribe to sign them up for the E-edition.

THE FAMILY OF Bill Mullins wishes to express its appreciation to all those who made his final months more comfortable. The fire squad medics, Greene Memorial Hospital staff, the rehab therapist at Friends Care and the home care specialists from Fidelity and Right at Home and Hospice of Dayton were a blessing for Bill. So were the friends who brought food for the body and flowers for the soul. Thank you all, our unnamed guardians.

