Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Apr
08
2018
Internationally acclaimed dancers, neo-trad musicians, percussion artists and body musicians Keith Terry and Evie Ladin perform Sunday, April 8, 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the Vernet Ecological Institute. (Submitted photo by Gudmundor Vigfusson)

Body music dancers Terry & Ladin at Glen Helen

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Internationally acclaimed dancers, musicians, percussion artists and body musicians Keith Terry and Evie Ladin return to Yellow Springs to perform “banjo, bass, box & body music,” Sunday, April 8, 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the Vernet Ecological Institute (aka the Glen Helen Building). Suggested donation is $20 for adults; $10 for children under 13. Antioch College community members are free. This event is presented to the community by Antioch College Office of Community Life.

Innovative musicians/dancers with a quirky neo-trad soul, Oakland, California-based Evie Ladin & Keith Terry throw down original folk songs and deep interpretations of old songs, with the kinetic thrill of percussive dance. Ladin sings and plays infectious clawhammer banjo, while Terry is a master percussionist. 

A prolific singer-songwriter, percussive dancer and square dance caller, Evie plays the clawhammer banjo, and has been heard from A Prairie Home Companion to Celtic Connections, Lincoln Center to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.

Trained as a jazz drummer, Keith Terry brings tonal percussion to stand-up bass, is a renowned percussionist/rhythm dancer, the founder of the International Body Music Festival, and a collaborator with a host of inventive performers from Bobby McFerrin, Tex Williams and Robin Williams, to Turtle Island Quartet, Charles “Honi” Coles and Bill Irwin. 

by YS News Staff
