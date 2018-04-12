Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Apr
12
2018
Sports

Bulldog Sport Round-up — April 12, 2018

BASEBALL
Baseball comes up short in opener
The Yellow Springs High School baseball team kicked off its season at home against Temple Christian after a series of rain cancellations. The Bulldogs were short-handed with only eight of the team available to play so Andrew Clark and Kaden Brian stepped up to play, some important innings.

The boys started off well with junior Dylan Rainey on the mound. The score was 3–1 in favor of Yellow Springs after six innings with Rainey throwing a no-hitter. Senior Eric Romohr went 2 for 4 with two RBI’s to help build the lead and junior Trey Anderson had a double.

However, in the seventh inning Temple Christian’s bats woke up and the team scored three runs. Yellow Springs lost, 4–3.

The baseball team has a stretch of four consecutive games from Wednesday, April 11, to Saturday, April 14.

TENNIS
Tennis starts season with losses
The YSHS tennis team has had a rough start to the season with two non-conference losses. The teams play again April 17 at Legacy Christian.

Bulldog Sport Round-up — April 12, 2018

by Zack Brintlinger-Conn
