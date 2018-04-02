Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Apr
02
2018
Land & Environmental
Tecumseh Land Trust will hold an Earth Day Plant Sale and Swap on April 21.

Celebrate Earth Day with plant sale, swap

Tecumseh Land Trust will sponsor an Earth Day Plant Sale and Swap on Saturday, April 21, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at the Glen Helen Vernet Building. Community members may bring native seedlings, grasses, forbs, shrubs and flowers to the event and swap them for other plants, or buy the plants they want.

Those who would like to donate plants for the event are asked to call 767-9490 or email sunflower@tecumsehlandtrust.org before April 21, and arrangements will be made for the plants to be picked up or dropped off by donors.

Topics:

by YS News Staff
