Coroner identifies deceased person

The deceased person found yesterday at the office of local veterinarian Dr. Charles (Scott) Hosket has been identified as Dr. Hosket, 65, according to a statement this morning from the Greene County Coroner.

According to a press statement, the coroner was notified at about noon yesterday, April 19, of a suicide at the address of Hosket’s home and office, 4480 US 68 North, just north of Yellow Springs.

Hosket was for decades the only veterinarian in Yellow Springs. In March, 2005, the Yellow Springs News published a story about him and his work. Below is an excerpt from the story; click here to read the entire piece.

Some villagers may not know that Yellow Springs has its own James Herriot, a country vet who cares for all creatures — well, almost all creatures — great and small. Hosket carries on a dying tradition, responding night and day, in weather sometimes cold and wet and icy, to the needs of our most helpless beings.

According to the press release from the coroners, details of Hosket’s death are being investigated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The office can be contacted at 376-5034 for more information.

From previous reports:

Update, 3:20 p.m. — Thursday, April 19. Chief Deputy Brown of the Greene County Sheriff’s reported that officers were dispatched to the office and residence of Dr. Scott Hosket, just north of Yellow Springs, this morning at 11:19 a.m. regarding a shooting. A deceased person was found inside the house, and the shooting appeared to be self-inflicted. The department is not releasing a name at this time and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

At 2:15 p.m. Thursday, April 19, three Greene County Sheriff’s Department cars were parked in front of, and in the driveway of the veterinary office and home of Dr. Scott Hosket at 4450 U.S. 68 North just north of Yellow Springs. Crime scene tape was stretched across the driveway.

According to a sheriff’s employee on the scene, an investigation is ongoing, although he would not clarify what prompted the investigation.

According to Yellow Springs police, the local police department is not involved since the location is outside village limits. A representative from the sheriff’s office responded to a call from the Yellow Springs News with the statement that an investigation is ongoing at the Hosket residence, but that no more information is being released at this time.