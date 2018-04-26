Longtime villager and massage therapist Deborah Fugett died Friday, April 20, at her West North College Street home.

A memorial service is being arranged for Deborah and her late partner, John “Rusty” Neff, at a date to be decided. All those who would like to speak, perform music, contribute food, help set up or tear down are asked to contact the Rev. Aaron Maurice Saari at revsaari@gmail.com or call 937-620-7376. Further information will be published in an upcoming issues of the News.