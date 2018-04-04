Friends Care scores high on survey

Friends Care Community recently received the highest resident satisfaction score in all of Greene County, based on the 2018 Ohio Department of Aging’s Statewide Nursing Home Satisfaction Survey. Throughout the state of Ohio, 22,815 residents living in 981 nursing homes participated in this Resident Satisfaction Survey.

Friends Care Community’s overall satisfaction score of 84.25 compared favorably to the Ohio statewide average of 77.8. This score placed Friends Care Community as the top-rated nursing home in Greene County and number three out of 66 nursing homes in the entire Miami Valley region. The survey asked questions of residents of nursing homes regarding their satisfaction in areas such as direct care, activities, dining, housekeeping, environment, treatment, resident rights and social services.

Said resident Judy Johnson: “I am not surprised that Friends scored so high. It’s a great place because of the great staff that works here to make sure all of our needs are met every day.”

The survey is conducted in even-numbered years by the Ohio Department of Aging. In odd-numbered years, the department surveys family satisfaction on a similar list of characteristics, for which Friends also scored highly in 2017.

Mike Montgomery, licensed nursing home administrator and executive director of Friends Care Community, began directing the organization at the end of last year, replacing Karl Zalar, who retired on Dec. 31.

“Before ever coming to [Friends], I always heard what a great place this is,” said Montgomery. “I didn’t need this survey to tell me we have a great staff of very caring and compassionate people — but it sure is nice to know that our wonderful residents see and recognize this also.”

For more information on the survey and its results, and to review any of the 981 nursing homes in Ohio, visit http://www.ltc.ohio.gov.