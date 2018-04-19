— Public Notice —

HOUSING NEEDS COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS

The Village of Yellow Springs will be holding four Community Conversations

on housing needs. These sessions will be used to present to the community

the findings of the recent Housing Needs Assessment prepared by Bowen

National Research, as well as to gather comments and suggestions from Vil-

lagers on this topic. Each session will present the same information and will

be approximately 1½ to 2 hours in length. The dates, times and locations of

the sessions are:

• Wednesday April 4, 7 p.m. at Mills Lawn School

• Thursday, April 5, 10:30 a.m. at Yellow Springs

Senior Center

• Monday, April 9, 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church

of Yellow Springs

• Saturday, April 21, 2 p.m. at John Br yan Community

Center, Rooms A&B

Residents are welcomed and encouraged to attend any or all of the sessions.

Questions may be directed to the Village Manager’s Of fice at 767-1279.

Patti Bates, Village Manager