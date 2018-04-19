Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Apr
19
2018
HOUSING NEEDS COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS

— Public Notice —
HOUSING NEEDS COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS
The Village of Yellow Springs will be holding four Community Conversations
on housing needs. These sessions will be used to present to the community
the findings of the recent Housing Needs Assessment prepared by Bowen
National Research, as well as to gather comments and suggestions from Vil-
lagers on this topic. Each session will present the same information and will
be approximately 1½ to 2 hours in length. The dates, times and locations of
the sessions are:

• Wednesday April 4, 7 p.m. at Mills Lawn School
• Thursday, April 5, 10:30 a.m. at Yellow Springs
Senior Center
• Monday, April 9, 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church
of Yellow Springs
• Saturday, April 21, 2 p.m. at John Br yan Community
Center, Rooms A&B

Residents are welcomed and encouraged to attend any or all of the sessions.
Questions may be directed to the Village Manager’s Of fice at 767-1279.

Patti Bates, Village Manager

HOUSING NEEDS COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS

by YS News Staff
