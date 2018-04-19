HOUSING NEEDS COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS
- Published: April 19, 2018
— Public Notice —
HOUSING NEEDS COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS
The Village of Yellow Springs will be holding four Community Conversations
on housing needs. These sessions will be used to present to the community
the findings of the recent Housing Needs Assessment prepared by Bowen
National Research, as well as to gather comments and suggestions from Vil-
lagers on this topic. Each session will present the same information and will
be approximately 1½ to 2 hours in length. The dates, times and locations of
the sessions are:
• Wednesday April 4, 7 p.m. at Mills Lawn School
• Thursday, April 5, 10:30 a.m. at Yellow Springs
Senior Center
• Monday, April 9, 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church
of Yellow Springs
• Saturday, April 21, 2 p.m. at John Br yan Community
Center, Rooms A&B
Residents are welcomed and encouraged to attend any or all of the sessions.
Questions may be directed to the Village Manager’s Of fice at 767-1279.
Patti Bates, Village Manager
No comments yet for this article.