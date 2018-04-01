‘JK,’ says JC

Jesus H. Christ, world-renowned carpenter, motivational speaker and Lord and Savior, sat down with the YS Snooze recently to talk about his two favorite holidays — Easter and April Fools Day — and the thematic significance between the two falling on the same day this year.

“It just makes sense,” said Mr. H. Christ. “Is there a bigger April Fool than showing up alive outside your own tomb? I haven’t heard of a better one yet, that’s all I’m saying. ”

Christ maintains that, although he is most well-known for his uplifting words, it’s his work with people that he considers most important.

“You call them miracles, but I call them pranks,” said the alleged son of God. “A good prank is all about taking expectations and defying them. Got some water? Bam! It’s wine now! Not enough food for everybody? Shazam! Guess again! Been blind your whole life? Kablam! You can see now, and the first thing you see is me, saying you just got pranked, Jesus-style.”

While he enjoys a bit of levity, Christ pointed out that not everything he does is in jest.

“I like to have as much fun as the next Light of the World,” he said. “But all that stuff I said about being cool to each other? That stuff was serious.”